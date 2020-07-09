Taz Revives the FTW Heavyweight Championship, Awards it to Brian Cage

Taz appeared on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite with a blast from wrestling's past. The former WWE star cut a promo about how the match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship was supposed to be tonight's main event (it got pushed to next week), and he didn't want his client to remain uncrowded. He unveiled the FTW Heavyweight Championship, a title he first introduced in ECW back in May 1998, and promptly named Cage the new champ.

You can see Taz's title presentation in the video below:

Taz first introduced the championship when then-ECW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Douglas was injured and refused to face him. The belt was technically unrecognized by ECW, though he did defend it as a real title.

You GD right! Baddest SOB in wrestling, as presented and said by the former baddest SOB in wrestling. New FTW World heavyweight champion. #FTW https://t.co/k4ybaJgF9R — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 9, 2020

He intentionally dropped it to Sabu in December of that year, beat Douglas for the title, then beat Sabu to win the FTW Championship back and unify it with ECW's top prize.

