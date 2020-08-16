Chris Jericho Claims Former NXT Wrestler Leaked AEW Dynamite Spoilers

✖

AEW Dynamite's next episode won't take place until next Saturday, Aug. 22. And if you've been online for the past couple of days, you know that the supposed spoilers of the show have already made their way online. This is the second time in recent weeks that a big surprise was spoiled ahead of time, as fans knew a week in advance that Eric Bischoff would be appearing on Dynamite to serve as the special host for the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. According to "Le Champion" that leak was made by "an NXT reject."

"For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit — and we know the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He'll never f—ing be back in AEW. [An] NXT reject was a spy, so print that," Jericho said on his most recent edition of "Saturday Night Special (h/t Fightful for transcript). "I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don't worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they'll watch if they weren't going to. The people that don't know, will still be surprised. That's exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great."

There have been a number of former NXT wrestlers popping up in the crowd and in the ring in recent weeks, so it's hard to pin down exactly who Jericho is talking about.

This past week's Dynamite saw Jericho lose to Cassidy in their heavily-promoted rematch.

Most of the lineup for next week's Dynamite, which was moved because of the NBA playoffs, has already been announced. Check out the card in the list below:

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee

AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Final

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Five, Alex Reynolds and John Silver

FTR vs. Private Party

Lucha Bros. and The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jurassic Express and The Natural Nightmares

Darby Allin vs. TBA

On Wednesday AEW will also release the first half of the 2019 All Out pay-per-view. The 2020 edition of the same show will take place on Sept. 5 and is headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF.

