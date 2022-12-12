Chris Jericho Gives a Hilarious Response When a Fan Criticizes How He Lost the ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho's run as ROH World Champion came to an end this past Saturday at the Final Battle pay-per-view when Claudio Castagnoli forced him to tap out after keeping him spinning for more than 30 rotations around the ring. Fans were taken aback by the finish as Claudio's spin was never previously used as a submission, but rather the set-up to either a Neutralizer or a Sharpshooter. But when somebody called out Jericho for tapping out, he didn't hold back in his response.

"Hey f— face. Ever experienced this move? It's barbaric. I tapped out..you would've s— your pants and cried for mommy," Jericho said. He then lashed out at Ring of Honor commentator Caprice Coleman, writing, "I dare u to hit me you f—. I'll rip your face off."

Hey fuck face. Ever experienced this move? It’s barbaric. I tapped out..you would’ve shit your pants and cried for mommy. https://t.co/F9JPEbdEJz — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 12, 2022

Chris Jericho on Scrapped ROH World Championship Plans

Jericho won the title back at AEW Grand Slam from Castagnoli and crowned himself "The Ocho" for winning his eighth world championship. He then made it mission to destroy everything related to Ring of Honor, defending his title against former champions from the brand while attacking the likes of Bobby Cruise and Ian Riccaboni. Apparently, his initial plan for the heel championship reign was supposed to involve even more former ROH stars.

"I wanted to do another match with an outside guy. We had a couple of ideas, one was PCO, once again, but he wasn't available," Jericho revealed on Talk Is Jericho. "The other idea we had was Chris Hero, but he wasn't available either, couldn't do the gig. Same thing with Dragon Lee, another idea that Tony had, but he couldn't make it. I was like, 'Does anybody want to wrestle me?' We were thinking that maybe we could use Christopher Daniels. I suggested Samoa Joe or Jay Lethal, but they're in different programs."

He also talked about the decision to bring Colt Cabana back for a title defense as a surprise opponent. The decision created quite a bit of buzz as it seemingly confirmed AEW officials were siding against CM Punk following the "Brawl Out" incident, which was connected to Cabana's near-yearlong absence from AEW TV.

"We wanted to bring Colt back on the show, reintroduce him," Jericho said. "He had a pretty rough year as well. Former Ring of Honor champion, and I always enjoyed his work. A very solid worker and it was fun to have him back. That's the reason why he came back, solely, we just wanted to have him on the show and reintroduce him. He hadn't been on TV for awhile."