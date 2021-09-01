✖

Not long after CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut, fans began to wonder aloud if Punk's wife, AJ Lee, would be joining him in the near future. Lee retired from pro wrestling back in 2015 due to injuries and is now a comic book author, screenwriter and co-founder of a production company. But none of that stopped the fan speculation, which was then stoked by Dr. Britt Baker pushing for a mixed tag match with her, Punk and Adam Cole. However, Punk promptly shut that idea down while speaking with The New York Post this week.

"I just want to say, no," Punk said. "Just because [of] her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She's got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn't want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we'll put an end to that rumor right now."

Punk will make his in-ring AEW debut at this Sunday's All Out pay-per-view against Darby Allin. You can see the full card for the show below:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage

Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. (Steel Cage Match)

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. (Steel Cage Match) AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs. Eddie Kingston

Miro vs. Eddie Kingston CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose vs. The Bunny vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet vs. Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford vs. Diamante vs. TBA

Punk talked about his matchup with the former TNT Champion while on ESPN Chicago's Kap & J. Hood last week.

"I think it's a lot of 'can Punk still go?' Can Punk still wrestle in the ring? 'Can he be entertaining?'" Punk said. "Fortunately for me, I was never a guy that did a whole bunch of crazy flips and stuff like that. So I don't have to go back and try to do these amazing athletic feats. My goal is to tell a story. And the way I get ready for this is to watch a lot of Darby Allin matches. It's no different than a sports team watching tape on the team that they're playing.

"I watch him, I see what he can do, and then I get to get creative about it," he added. "And that's how I get ready. Obviously, I'm in a television show that's called Heels that's on the Starz network too. I've been in the ring. We're filming wrestling. I have gotten in the ring and I have been training but not super extensively because it beats your body up, so I'm trying to be smart about it. But mostly just watching tape on him and I'm impressed by what I see."