AJ Lee on CM Punk Mentioning Her on AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker

As soon as CM Punk arrived in All Elite Wrestling fans started asking if Punk's wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee would join him in the young promotion. Lee, real name April Mendez, departed from the WWE back in 2015 citing severe back issues while also being "caught in the middle" of the issues between Punk and WWE officials. Since then she's published her own memoir, written several comic books and launched her own production company with Aimee Garcia. The two were chosen earlier this year to write the script for the upcoming sequel to 47 Ronin.

At the end of Punk's first AEW Dynamite promo the former world champion gave a shout out to Lee, saying, "One more thing, I just want to say hi to my beautiful wife sitting at home, I love you April."

wasn’t expecting to hear my government name tonight https://t.co/3JVLL0TQxw — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) August 26, 2021

But Punk isn't the only AEW star bringing up Lee. AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker was at Planet Comicon this past weekend and teased the idea of facing Punk and Lee in a mixed tag team match with her significant other Adam Cole.

"I think for the fans to see both of them [Punk & Lee] in a wrestling ring again in 2021, which is not in WWE, that alone would be evolutionary," Baker said (h/t TalkSport's Alex McCarthy). "So, for that moment alone, I would love to see her in AEW. I would love to see her in the ring with me.

"I was a big AJ Lee fan," she added. "One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool. Speaking of her, I would love to see a mixed tag team match involving her, Punk, me and somebody else (Cole)...

Lee then showed her appreciation for Baker on her Instagram story:

AJ Lee is a fan of Britt Baker pic.twitter.com/54dRgjCimD — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 25, 2021

Punk will make his in-ring debut for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5 against Darby Allin. Check out the full card for the show below: