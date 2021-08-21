CM Punk Announces His First Match and Opponent in AEW

✖

CM Punk officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling on this week's AEW Rampage, arriving to a massive ovation from Chicago fans in the United Center. Punk cut a promo explaining why he had been away from the business for seven years, then reflected on when he left Ring of Honor back in 2005 with tears in his eyes. He said that night marked the official date he left professional wrestling, and as of Aug. 20, 2021 he was officially back. He then talked about all of the young talent he wants to work with in AEW, then named Darby Allin.

The camera cut to Allin and Sting both standing high in the rafters looking down on the ring. Punk said Allin was a daredevil, and that nothing was more dangerous than fighting him in Chicago. He then announced his first AEW match would be at All Out on Sept. 5.

