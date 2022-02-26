AEW Confirms New Championship Match for Revolution

This week’s AEW Dynamite added a few intriguing elements to All Elite’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, and one such element involved the TBS Championship. Current TBS Champion Jade Cargill was interrupted by Tay Conti, who had some words for Cargill and was very much ready to go as her next TBS Title challenger. Now that match is official, as during last night’s episode of AEW Rampage the match was confirmed for the Revolution card, and we will see Conti and Cargill battle it out for the title on March 6th.

Conti confronted Cargill and let her know she wasn’t just any ordinary challenger. Conti hit the entrance ramp and said “Hey Jade, I’m not just next. Actually, I’m the one that’s going to beat your ass b****.”

Tik tok … your time is up bitch 😘 https://t.co/tLAL9hFcXj — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) February 24, 2022

At that point she bolted down to the ring and got in Cargill’s face, which Cargill took in stride, smiling a bit and even kissing Conti on the forehead. That cockiness could be her undoing, as Conti has shown the lengths she will go to grab a victory.

That was on display during her match alongside Anna Jay when they took on The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a street fight. They delivered one of the best matches of AEW’s New Year’s show and it was brutal, complete with broken tables and barbed wire finishers.

That said, Cargill is a force to be reckoned with and has won convincingly at every step along the way. Perhaps it’s Conti’s time to take her title and reign as Champion in All Elite Wrestling, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for Revolution, here is the current confirmed card so far.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Orange Cassidy vs TBS.

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (C) vs Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (C) vs Thunder Rosa

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Tay Conti

Tornado Trios Match: AHFO (Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isiah Kassidy) vs Sting, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (C) vs reDRagon vs TBD

Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.

