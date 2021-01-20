Don Callis Hints at Kenny Omega's Future AEW Plans at the Start of This Week's Impact Wrestling

✖

Following their victory at Hard to Kill this past Saturday, this week's Impact Wrestling opened with footage of Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and Don Callis celebrating their victory from backstage at the event. Eventually, everyone left the room except Callis, who turned to the camera to deliver a message. He explained that, while the trio has future plans for Impact Wrestling, they'll be taking a bit of "a hiatus" in order to handle some "business" in Jacksonville.

"So while the insects are all sitting in their anthill, scurrying around wondering what they saw, absorbing it Kenny Omega and Don Callis and The Good Brothers are already planning what's next," he said. "But be patient. Things take time. So I'm going to take a little hiatus for a little while. We're going to take care of some business in Jacksonville. But don't worry. Kenny Omega and 'The Invisible Hand' will be back."

By "Jacksonville" Callis meant AEW. Last week's Dynamite saw Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows make their surprise in-ring debut for the company, teaming with Omega to beat Danny Limelight and The Varsity Blondes. Things broke down into a brawl afterwards as Jon Moxley, The Lucha Bros., The Young Bucks and various AEW Dark wrestlers all hit the ring. Omega has already been advertised for a promo on this week's show.

Tomorrow night on Dynamite, we will hear from your AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX w/ @TheDonCallis as he reflects on his dominance.

Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch live on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/ZmKXcQKH6C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2021

As for Impact, Omega pinned Impact World Champion Rich Swann during the Hard to Kill main event. That, on top of Omega's logo being front-and-center of the April Rebellion pay-per-view, means he'll likely play a role in that show's main event as well.

In a new interview with Renee Paquette this week, AEW president Tony Khan explained how the AEW/Impact crossover was originally pitched by Omega.

"It was Kenny's idea," Khan said. "He asked me about it, and I love good ideas. I don't do every idea. But this is something that Kenny brought up that I thought was a great idea. He put a lot of thought and time into this. I give 100 percent of the credit to Kenny.

"Don Callis and Kenny have a very close relationship and, you know, I think that was behind it, but I also think Kenny believed that Don would be a very powerful advocate for him; the role of a really, really strong heel manager for Kenny as the top heel in the territory," he added. "Really, I think Kenny is the top heel in wrestling right now. I think that's what people wanted to see... I think people were really ready to see this Kenny Omega. He was excited to present it. He put so much thought into innovating and changing. That's why I think the two best wrestlers in the world are Kenny and Jon [Moxley]."