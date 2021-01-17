Watch: Kenny Omega Pins Rich Swann in Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill Main Event

✖

Kenny Omega's first match inside of an Impact Wrestling ring proved to be a memorable one. The reigning AEW World Champion successfully defeated Rich Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin in a six-man tag match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday night, pinning the reigning Impact World Champion in the process. The final sequence saw The Good Brothers hit Swann with a Magic Killer, Moose try to make the save, Omega take him out with a V-Trigger and then knock out Swann with a second V-Trigger into a One-Winged Angel for the cover.

No announcements were made after the match, though the announcers kept pointing out that Omega had just pinned the company's world champion. He teased during his first appearance on Impact that he wanted to start collecting titles, and Swann has the most prestigious in the company.

"As a child, I considered myself a bit of a hobbyist. I was a collector," Omega explained to Don Callis. "Well I had to quit. You know why? Because no matter how much money I spent, no matter how many rare comic books I collected, I could never get the most rarest, the most valuable prizes in the comic book industry. Now I found a new hobby and I found the most valuable prize of them all. The Action Comics No. 1. And hell, I don't mind if I add X-Men No. 1 to my collection, the AAA title. I don't mind if I add a Spider-Man No. 1 to my collection. Who knows, maybe that's the Impact Championship? You guys have got a great champion right?"

The match was originally supposed to feature both members of the Motor City Machine Guns, but Alex Shelley was unable to appear. Moose took his place and wound up stealing the show several times.

Impact's next pay-per-view, Rebellion, will take place on April 24. No matches were confirmed on Saturday night, but a logo for the event was shown during the broadcast. As you can see, the Omega symbol is front and center — indicating "The Cleaner" will be involved again.