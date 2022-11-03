AEW: The Elite Drop Their Second Video Teasing a Return

It looks like The Elite are making their return to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. After a fight with CM Punk after All Out, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vacated their World Trios Championships and were removed from AEW television, as was Punk. While there has been no mention of a potential comeback for Punk, the Elite's return is imminent. Last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite featured a clip of Omega and the Bucks vanishing from photos and videos. This week's Dynamite delivered yet another cryptic video.

After the first match of Wednesday's card, a video played showing the Elite winning the Trios titles. The camera then revealed someone at a computer, editing the video. The clip of the Elite winning the titles was replaced with the victory of Death Triangle, who took home the titles after they were vacated. You can check out the new clip below.

When Will The Elite Return to AEW?

Omega and the Young Bucks have been off of TV since the aftermath of All Out, which took place in Chicago on September 4th. CM Punk brought up all three AEW executive vice presidents during his scrum following a World Championship bout with Jon Moxley. The profanity-laced rant at the scrum drew the attention of the wrestling world and caused the Elite to approach Punk when he returned to his dressing room. The details of the altercation have not been verified publicly, but it did lead to the suspension of all involved, as well as the release of Ace Steel.

Two months after the Elite were asked to vacate their Trios titles, there still hasn't been any confirmation as to when they'll return. That said, the videos on Dynamite the last two weeks have all-but-confirmed that the former Trios champs are on their way back to in-ring action. Those videos represent the first time any of the three wrestlers have been acknowledged on the air.

