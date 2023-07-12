AEW Dynamite Preview: 18-Year-Old Prodigy Nick Wayne Debuts, Blood & Guts Announcements, MJF and Adam Cole Team

All Elite Wrestling brings AEW Dynamite to Saskatchewan in its final stop of its recent Canadian tour. While the company's next big event, AEW ALL IN: London, remains over one month away, tonight's AEW Dynamite is the go-home show for its biggest televised special of the year, that being AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts. AEW's version of WarGames will pit The Elite against Blackpool Combat Club in what is expected to be their final meeting. Unlike their first encounter at AEW Double or Nothing, this contest will be a five on five battle. The Elite remain at full strength, while BCC is down Bryan Danielson as he suffered a broken arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Konosuke Takeshita has filled the American Dragon's void, but one spot remains.

Tonight's show will feature both The Elite and BCC revealing their teams' fifth members. Many expect The Elite to enlist the help of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, as he is a longtime friend and former tag team partner of Kenny Omega. As for BCC's mystery man, guesses have ranged from Dark Order's Evil Uno to indie legend Homicide.

AEW Dynamite is also set to debut Nick Wayne. Turning 18 years old today, this independent sensation has been dubbed a wrestling prodigy, and his hard to disagree. Wayne has been competing on a large indie level since he was just 13 years old. Many know him for his matches in both DEFY and GCW, all of which have taken place in his teenage years. Wayne already has matches against Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, El Hijo del Vikingo and more under his belt. Wayne rekindles his rivalry with familiar DEFY foe Swerve Strickland tonight.

The AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament progresses. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will team once again to take on the heavyweight unit of Big Bill and Brian Cage. MJF had teased not showing up to the show due to sickness, but has said since that he will be competing.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...