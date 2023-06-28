AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door Fallout, Moxley vs. Ishii, MJF Speaks

The road to All Elite Wrestling's biggest event begins now. With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in the rear view, all eyes look towards AEW ALL IN: London, the young promotion's first-ever stadium show. While it will be weeks until that card officially begins to take shape, Forbidden Door has pointed to a couple of different matches that could be set for Wembley Stadium. For starters, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still AEW World Champion. Barring any unforeseen title changes on weekly television, it appears that MJF will walk into London with his big Burberry belt.

As for his opponent, recent weeks have indicated that MJF's work with Adam Cole is far from finished. Cole took MJF to a 30-minute time limit draw in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match, a bout that would've gotten him a title shot had he gotten the victory. Following the draw, it was revealed that Cole and MJF would be teaming together in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. Both Cole and MJF will speak tonight, and more random pairings for the tournament will be revealed on the broadcast.

Forbidden Door fallout comes in the form of three segments tonight. Following his pinfall victory for The Elite and Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii will face Jon Moxley. Mox went to work on Sunday, dominating a bulk of the ten-man tag match, but his unit lost after Wheeler Yuta took the pin. A victory tonight would swing some momentum back towards Blackpool Combat Club.

Chris Jericho looks to exact revenge on Sting tonight when he resurrects his "Painmaker" persona to team with Sammy Guevara against Sting and Darby Allin. Jericho was on the losing side of a trios bout at Forbidden Door.

After losing to IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada on Sunday, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry attacked tag partner Hook, turning heel for the first time in his AEW career. Perry will address the AEW audience tonight.

The full AEW Dynamite card can be seen below...

Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Tornado Tag Team Match : "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Sting and Darby Allin

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women's Tournament Quarterfinal : Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho We'll hear from "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

MJF and Adam Cole will speak

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament bracket reveal

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.