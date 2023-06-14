AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF vs. Adam Cole, Two Title Matches, The Elite in Action

All Elite Wrestling's biggest televised week in company history kicks off tonight. Four days before the premiere of AEW Collision, Tony Khan's wrestling promotion presents a packed episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight's show is centered around the monumental AEW World Title Eliminator match between AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole. If Cole scores a victory over MJF, he will receive a world title match at some point in the future. This match marks a rare televised contest for Friedman, as he has only wrestled two matches on TV this year. Shenanigans will likely be at play, as MJF and Cole are expected to feud throughout the summer, but it could lead to the two men having their first title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month.

Two championships are on the line tonight. AEW TNT Champion Wardlow puts his title on the line against Jake Hager, rekindling their rivalry from 2021. Wardlow and Hager found themselves on opposite sides of the Pinnacle x Inner Circle faction feud a couple of years ago. Then, Wardlow was a heel while Hager was the fan-favorite. This marks the first time that they will have those roles reversed.

Also up for grabs is the AEW Women's Championship, when titleholder Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue. Blue won a four-way match this past Friday on AEW Rampage to become the top contender. While Blue has challenged for the AEW Women's Title on recent AEW house shows, this marks her first televised opportunity at the gold.

In trios action, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks reunite to take on Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. This marks the latest chapter in the ongoing war between The Elite and BCC and is likely building to the two groups' next big multi-man contest, which many expect to be a Blood & Guts match. After losing the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing this past May, Kenny Omega teased that he would make some phone calls to friends outside of AEW to help The Elite come their next big match with BCC.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...