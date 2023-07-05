AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega in Action, Two Tournament Matches, MJF and Adam Cole

All Elite Wrestling is inching towards AEW ALL IN: London. Last week's broadcast was the first show since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and officially confirmed that Tony Khan's promotion would be bringing back AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts on the July 19th show from Boston's TD Garden, making that the site of The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club's blowoff match. Ahead of that dual steel cage clash, these two factions will meet in singles competition when The Elite's Kenny Omega takes on BCC's Wheeler Yuta. Omega is seeking payback after Yuta pinned him in the two groups' Anarchy in the Arena match back in May at AEW Double or Nothing.

Outside of AEW's signature feud, two tournaments are set to progress. Dr. Britt Baker DMD missed last week's AEW Dynamite due to an illness but is cleared to compete this Wednesday. She will meet Ruby Soho in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, a rematch from last year's women's finals.

The Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament is also commencing. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions and current rivals Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have been paired together in this random bracket and will take on AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in the first round.

Speaking of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, tag partners AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole will be in action. It's unclear if this means MJF and Cole will each have their own singles matches or if they will team together on the broadcast. MJF and Cole are also in the midst of their own feud, as Cole nearly scored a victory over MJF in an AEW World Title Eliminator match but it ultimately went to a 30-minute time limit draw.

BCC's Jon Moxley is also set to appear on AEW Dynamite, but likely in a pre-recorded capacity. Moxley in currently in Japan competing for NJPW and is set to wrestle on today's NJPW Independence Day pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below...