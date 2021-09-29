Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Will Be Dedicated to Brodie Lee

This week’s AEW Dynamite will emanate from Rochester, New York, the home to the late great Jon Huber (also known as Brodie Lee). Huber tragically passed away at the age of 41 back in December 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and AEW honored him with a tribute show on the following episode of Dynamite. Tonight’s show will also serve as a tribute to the former TNT Champion, including a TNT Championship match and a 16-man tag match involving Lee’s old faction The Dark Order.

“It’s Wednesday. You know what that means,” AEW president Tony Khan tweeted Wednesday morning. “Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy.”

In recognition of Mr. Brodie Lee, tonight Live on TNT on #AEWDynamite in Rochester I’ve asked the gentlemen of Dark Order to put differences aside & team with @orangecassidy under the leadership of Brodie Lee Jr. to take on their enemy Matt Hardy & the HFO in a 16 man tag match! https://t.co/H8ld4cr6E2 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 29, 2021

Here’s the updated card for this week’s Dynamite:

TNT Championship: Miro vs. Sammy Guevara

Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford

Lee held the TNT Championship from August-October 2020. Back before the All Out pay-per-view, Khan talked about how he views the TNT title as being on par with the AEW World Championship.

“It’s not a midcard championship,” Khan said. “The only people that have held it are Cody, Brodie Lee (rest in peace), Darby Allin and Miro. I’m not booking it like a midcard championship, I’m booking as a top championship that stars hold.

“That is the key to the championship is none of the champions have been a stretch,” he continued. “In thermodynamics, heat is passed from a warmer body to a cooler body. If you have a hot belt and you take a cold wrestler and you say ‘I can heat this guy up by putting the belt on him,’ the problem with that is that you cool off the belt. So the key to this belt from the beginning it’s been hot matches, hot issues, been pushed on television and the champion has always been a protected star.”