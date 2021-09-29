Will Bray Wyatt Arrive on This Week’ AEW Dynamite?

Rumors have popped up recently that former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will be making the jump to All Elite Wrestling in the near future and that tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode in Rochester, New York could be where it happens. The show will serve as a special tribute episode of Brodie Lee, a close friend of Wyatt’s who tragically passed away late last year. Unfortunately, both Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported on Wednesday morning that there’s no confirmation Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) will make his debut.

“Fightful has heard nothing thus far to indicate that Bray Wyatt is appearing at tonight’s AEW show in Rochester, and those that we spoke to said that they haven’t heard that mentioned, either,” Sapp wrote on Fightful Select, adding that a source close to Wyatt is under the impression he’s under the standard 90-day No Compete clause most released WWE stars deal with. Wyatt was released on July 31, meaning he’d have to wait until Oct. 29 to appear on another televised promotion.

Wyatt has teased what he’ll do next in the business with a number of recent tweets. He wrote back on Sept. 15 “Everything will be clear. I’ll see you all very soon. Revenge is a confession of pain.”

AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes was asked about Wyatt’s potential in the business during a media conference call shortly after his release. He said, “The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back. I can’t comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he’s] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man. …I can’t comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he’s a very special, special talent.”

Do you think Wyatt will pop up in some shape or form tonight? Let us know in the comments below! Here’s what’s been announced for this week’s Dynamite so far: