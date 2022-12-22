New AEW Trademark Hints at Super Bowl-Themed TV Special

With only four pay-per-views per year, All Elite Wrestling has made the most of its weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage tapings by branding some of them as televised specials. 2019 saw AEW host Halloween and Thanksgiving-themed editions of AEW Dynamite, while 2020 was home to a resurrected Bash at the Beach and the inaugural Winter is Coming. The latter became an annual tradition along with the likes of New Year's Smash, Blood & Guts, and Grand Slam cementing themselves as staples on AEW's calendar. Some of these televised specials feature weeks of build, while others are simply a celebration based on when they fall.

With all eyes on AEW's 2023 calendar, which is already set to include major events in Seattle and Los Angeles, a new televised special may have just been revealed. On December 19th, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks for "WrestleBowl" and "Wrestling Bowl" with the intent of "covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers."

Based on the name, there is a chance that this trademark reflects an AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage special set to air around the time of the Super Bowl. The closest show to Super Bowl LVII, which airs on February 12th, 2023, would be AEW's TV tapings of Dynamite and Rampage on February 8th, 2023 from El Paso, Texas.

The full description of the trademark can be seen below...