This Week’s AEW Dynamite Time Slot Confirmed by Tony Khan

After two weeks of playing musical chairs, AEW Dynamite will return to their standard Wednesday night time slot on TNT this week. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the show’s air date and time on his Twitter feed late Friday night. The show will air from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on TNT. Once again, fans will be in attendance at a limited capacity. The headline matches this week will be Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela and Jon Moxley taking on Mark Sterling, who has been working as MJF’s “lawyer” and you may know from the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

Khan wrote, “We’ve gotten confirmation from TNT that we won’t be timeshifted next Wednesday by any playoff schedule changes! We’re so excited to be back with a huge episode of #AEWDynamite Live next Wednesday, September 2! We’ve got such amazing fans; thank you all so much for supporting AEW!”

AEW All Out takes place next Saturday night on PPV, so this week’s Dynamite will serve as the go-home show to what is AEW’s biggest show of the year. The headline match will be Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against MJF.

The full AEW All Out card is: