AEW Star Not Medically Cleared To Compete at Independent Show

A formerly injured AEW star recently made their return on AEW Collision. After six months on the shelf due to an unfortunate accident in a title defense against Jon Moxley, Rey Fénix made his triumphant return to AEW. He wrestled The Beast Mortos (formerly Black Taurus). Although he won his return match, he was apparently not out of the woods.

Fénix was set to compete at House of Glory's Cinco De Mayo event against his Lucha Bros. tag team partner Penta El Zero Miedo. Penta would announce to the fans that Fenix is not cleared to compete on the show. Instead, Penta wrestled the new TNA Digital Media Champion Laredo Kid.

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about Fénix's return to AEW and how it came together. He noted in an interview that Fenix had been cleared the day of Collision and was looking to wrestle.

"... I got a fun surprise, it didn't happen until after Dynamite, so I wasn't able to get ahead on it on prior weeks of television, it was something that snuck up on me later, but we just cleared, right before Collision, Rey Fénix," Khan said on Superstar Crossover. "When he came in for the medical check and he was cleared, he really wanted to wrestle for the fans in Jacksonville, I thought it was great. We announced it during the draft, and I had a block there; then, there was something else that I moved around and still accommodated, but I made some changes to make sure we got this great match for the fans. I was very pleasantly surprised when Rey Fénix came in and said he got cleared, it was not something I went in expecting. It was a nice thing to get Rey Fénix back."

