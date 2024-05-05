Name of WWE NXT Producer Who Took Over Following Kevin Dunn's Departure Revealed

In the last several weeks, WWE has made various changes to its backstage departments. Tenured employees have recently been let go, including Dan Ventrelle who served as the WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Trent Wilfinger who was the company's Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development. Sue Aitchison who had been with the company since the mid 1980s, was also let go. The changes come at a time where WWE and TKO are looking to eliminate the "old WWE" that Vince McMahon had his fingerprints on.

There have been some upgrades in other departments, though, including Lee Fitting's role in production for the main roster. There have been many noticeable differences, including less camera cuts, scaled back sets, a cut back on the augmented reality entrances. Fitting is largely responsible for all of those, but what his role doesn't carry over to is WWE's developmental brand, NXT. Unlike Kevin Dunn who was heading all three shows, Fightful Select is reporting that NXT's production is handled by Vice President of Line Producing, Brian Fadem.

Prior to Dunn's exit, if there was ever a time that he was out and unable to produce, Fadem would helm the ship in his absence. He took on the role full time when Dunn departed the company in December. Though he is established as the head, the report indicates that there are other people learning the role as well. Fadem has been with WWE for well over a decade, boarding the ship back in 2013 as production assistant and he's steadily climbed the ladder since then.

NXT's Recent Changes

Much like the main roster, NXT has gone through a number of changes as well. During the WWE Draft, a few notable names -- former NXT Champions Ilja Dragunov as well as Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, Blair Davenport and Dijak -- were all called up to the main roster. This is on top of the previous call-ups of Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton and Bron Breakker. There is an abundance of talent in NXT still, even with some of their top stars being put on the main roster. Roxanne Perez and Trick Williams are spearheading the new era of NXT as Champions which has already proven to be highly successful to the brand.

Despite all of their talent, they did release a number of talent shortly after the main roster cuts took place. Drew Gulak and Valentina Feroz were among the names released alongside members of the 2023 Performance Center classes and WWE and Roku's Next Gen reality series.