AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Comments on Knee Injury

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time. His opponent was the Don Callis Family's Powerhouse Hobbs who has been making a name for himself in AEW as of late. At one point during the match he suffered a knee injury when he smashed into the turnbuckle. As the match wrapped up quicker than anticipated, Hobbs was clearly favoring the injured leg as he hobbled to the back.

Hobbs has now taken to his social media to comment on the injury, noting that when he comes back he's bringing "hell" with him.

"Not sure what to say. Injuries happen and we deal with them. We recalibrate, we rebuild, we reinvent. The real test is the comeback," Hobbs wrote in a note shared to X. "I've been told I'll come back like nothing ever happened. So, why do I feel so angry right now? Why do I feel so disappointed? It's because that's all bullshit. Nobody comes back the same after any injury. The only choice is to come back better. As I sit here on this Island of Darkness, I have thousands of questions running through my mind nonstop. The doctors tell me not to worry. Just HEAL and RECOVER. They have no idea that this is nothing compared to the hell I've been through. Just rest assured when I come back that I'm bringing Hell with me."

Hobbs has been a member of the AEW roster since 2020 where he began competing on AEW Dark. His debut match was a squash to Orange Cassidy that lasted just 13 seconds. Despite that, his size made him a spectacle in AEW and it didn't take long for fans to get behind the wrestler. He eventually joined Team Taz with Ricky Starks and HOOK but once that disbanded he made his way through the men's division against heavyweights like Miro, Samoa Joe and Wardlow. As aforementioned, he is now in the Don Callis family with Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and Kyle Fletcher.

The AEW injured list is rather extensive with many of the company's top stars currently battling through injuries. Among them, Adam Cole who was injured in a freak accident last fall, Kenny Omega who is still on the mend from his diverticulitis, Mark Davis who injured his wrist at WrestleDream in October, and former AEW World Champion MJF who just underwent surgery on his shoulder. Additionally, recently returning star and half of the Lucha Bros, Rey Fénix, was unable to compete at a recent independent show after making his AEW return just last week on Collision.

