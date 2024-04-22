AEW Dynasty: Young Bucks Become Three-Time Tag Team Champions, Thanks to Jack Perry

At AEW Dynasty, the Young Bucks competed against one of their greatest tag team rivals, FTR, for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championships. This is the fourth outing for the tag teams and their first gimmick match, a laddder match. The Bucks previously noted that this is "likely their last" ladder match, as they know they're getting up there in their careers and it takes a lot of time off of a wrestler's in-ring life span. They certainly competed in the match like it was their last and ultimately walked out with the tag team championships!

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Young Bucks revealed that this match would most likely be their last ladder match. Not just because they take a toll on the body, but they know their careers are dwindling down. It sure felt like it as they added just a little extra spice to this match as opposed to their last ladder matches. Just as Dax Harwood is about to pull the belts down, a mysterious hooded person in a devil mask appears and pushes him off the ladder. As AEW officials move to get him out of the ring, they unmask and reveals themselves to be ... Jack Perry! Nicholas Jackson pulls the belts off for he and his brother, making them the first three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The win marks the third reign for the tag team, as they were previously tied with FTR for most tag title reigns in AEW but have once again shattered that record, taking back the crown. The Young Bucks held the tag team titles for over 300 days in their first reign, losing them to the Lucha Bros. in a cage match at AEW All Out 2021. Their second reign was fairly short at just 28 days, defeating Jurassic Express in a ladder match. The Hardys were advertised for that match as it was intended to be a three-way, but Jeff Hardy was arrested on multiple charges including a DUI and driving with a suspended license. The Bucks would then work in the trios division as champions for a blip of time but they re-entered the tag team division late last year after losing the ROH Six-Man titles.

AEW Dynasty 2024 Results