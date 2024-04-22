AEW Dynasty: Kazuchika Okada Wins First Continental Championship Defense

In the opening match of AEW Dynasty, Kazuchika Okada defended the Continental Championship for the very first time against PAC. He won the title over a month ago from Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite and, believe it or not, this was the very first singles meeting between the stars.

The two men fire off on all cylinders straight out of the gate, PAC gets an advantage off a tijeras, sending Okada across the ring. He hits a corkscrew tope off the ropes as the fight spills to the outside of the ring. PAC sends Okada into the barricade and throws him back into the ring for an Avalanche Brainbuster which only gets him a two count. Okada recoups and takes control with a big drop kick.

As the match gets further along it's clear both men are absolutely spent throwing all they have at each other. Okada goes for a shotgun dropkick and a reverse neck breaker. PAC thinks about putting the champion away with the Black Arrow but Okada knows better, rolling out of harms way. Okada goes for the Rainmaker but Pac is able to counter it, at least momentarily.

Pac climbs the top rope for the Black Arrow a second time but Okada gets his knees up last second, allowing him to go for The Rainmaker a second time, this time landing it. Okada may have picked up the victory in his first title defense but the crowd was behind Pac all the way, chanting "he's our bastard" when the match concluded and giving him a round of applause.

Multi-time AEW champion PAC recently returned to television after taking some time off to get his nose fixed. He had gotten injured during the Best of Seven series against The Elite for the AEW World Trios titles. Reports stated that prior to his return, he was backstage, which led fans to wonder if his return was imminent. He returned after The Elite beat down Eddie Kingston and the Lucha Bros on AEW Collision. He and Okada had a face to face before they exchanged heavy blows in the center of the ring. PAC hit a suplex and attempted further damage but the Bucks pulled him out of the ring just in time.

