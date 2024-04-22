New TBS Champion Crowned at AEW Dynasty

The action on AEW Dynasty continued when the TBS Champion Julia Hart put the championship on the line against Willow Nightingale.

Nightingale immediately targeted the champion, pouncing in an attempt to put her away early. Hart recollects herself as the match spills to the outside and throws Nightingale over the timekeepers table. Frustrated by the challenger, Hart slams her head repeatedly into the mat and goes for a camel clutch. Willow fights out, eventually hitting a spine buster but it's not enough to put away the champion. Hart goes for the crucifix neck crank in an attempt to submit Nightingale but she fights out once again and lays a flurry of chops to the champion as she gets fired up. As the straps come down and she feeds off the hot crowd, she hits the Doctor Bomb and gets a three count! Nightingale is the new TBS Champion!

Going into the match, Hart was reportedly injured during her match on Rampage with Leyla Hirsch. Toward the end of the match she seemingly injured her shoulder, leading to questions about her title defense at Dynasty. Reports followed, stating that AEW expected she'd be cleared by the time it took place. Following that match, she teamed with HOB stablemate Brody King against Adam Copeland and Nightingale on AEW Dynamite. Hart held the TBS Championship for 155 days after winning it at Full Gear 2023. She beat both Skye Blue and the reigning champion Kris Statlander to obtain the first championship in her young career.

Mercedes Moné confronted her post-match after watching the match live. Moné will challenge Nightingale for the championship at next month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Willow holds the title high but Mone taunts her, stating she likes the title. Nightingale tells her to "come get it." Their history goes all the way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling when they wrestled for the vacant STRONG Women's Championship.

Moné would get severely injured in that match, something that nearly ended her career. She spent the next year out of the ring just trying to get back to wrestling once again. As the top women's wrestling free agent, Moné did her best to tease fans and keep them guessing when and where'd she make her next move. That was all answered when she debuted in Boston for AEW Big Business and put the entire women's division on notice. In her debut promo, she noted that she wants to help take the revolution "global" and AEW is the best place to do it.

