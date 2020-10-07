Eddie Kingston Challenges AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to an I Quit Match

✖

Eddie Kingston defeated M'Badu with a kimura lock on this week's AEW Dark, and the outspoken star used that win as an opportunity to call out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley again. Kingston lost an impromptu title match against Moxley back on Sept. 23, but has made it clear in the subsequent weeks that he's not done chasing Moxley for his championship. Kingston once again pointed out in his promo that he never officially tapped out while losing to Moxley (the referee called for the bell after Kingston passed out while trapped in a bulldog choke), then said he wanted Moxley in an I Quit Match.

"If I have my way, when I lock in that kimura, you're going to scream 'I Quit!' You ain't gonna tap. You're going to be in so much pain, Moxley, you are going to scream I Quit in front of everybody, in front of your wife...," Kingston said. "You left us behind Mox. You were supposed to take us with you to the supposed Promised Land. You have to pay for that. You have to pay, I say why not now?"

"Mox, I'm going to mess you up. And I'm going to have so much fun doing it, you little b—!" Kingston concluded.

Moxley has his next championship defense scheduled for next week when he takes on "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. If he retains, there's a good chance he'll get another match with Kingston given that the Full Gear pay-per-view is only a few weeks after that (Nov. 7). So far the only match booked for the show is the finals of an eight-man tournament, one that will crown the next No. 1 contender for the world title.

Given their backgrounds, an "I Quit" match between Moxley and Kingston could turn incredibly violent. Moxley set a high bar at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, defeating Kenny Omega in an unsanctioned Lights Out match that included glass, chains, various weapons and a barbed wire spider web.

