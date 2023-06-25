Christian Cage Pokes Fun at "Bad Mood" Rumor on AEW Collision

Drama is inseparable from the professional wrestling industry. The recent return of CM Punk to AEW have led to a significant uptick in rumor and innuendo surrounding Tony Khan's wrestling company, with reports surfacing after just about every time a segment airs on television. The latest rumbling came from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, as he reported that a "top name" left this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in a "bad mood" as a result of Punk appearing on the show and The Elite being absent from the arena. This report received pushback from talent and fans alike.

Christian Cage poked fun at the "bad mood" report tonight on AEW Collision. Addressing his hometown crowd, Christian joked that he exited the AEW Collision debut episode with frustrated feelings.

"I left the show last week, and I was in a really bad mood for a lot of reasons," Christian said.

This is not the first time that an AEW talent has referenced a wrestling report on television. Back in 2022, Matt Hardy left an episode of AEW Dynamite by walking through the crowd, to which color commentator Tony Schiavone described Hardy's behavior as "erratic." That terminology was that same used in a report in late 2021 about Jeff Hardy at a WWE live event in which he also left a match by exiting through the crowd.

As for the "bad mood" story specifically, AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood also had words for the anonymous talent earlier this week on Twitter.

"This one will get some heat but f--k it, it needs to be said. Whatever 'top star' left the show in a bad mood because a certain individual was there; instead of running to Dave, why not just talk to the individual face to face," Harwood wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "That's how we used to do things back in the day."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for continuing coverage of AEW Collision.

