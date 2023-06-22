AEW: CM Punk Match Added to Forbidden Door 2023, Updated Card

CM Punk will compete at Forbidden Door this Sunday in Toronto after all. After his heavily rumored grudge match with Kenta reportedly fell through, AEW announced he'll be taking part in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and his first-round match will be at the pay-per-view against New Japan's Satoshi Kojima. While Punk and Kojima have been connected ever since Punk's famous shoot interview with Samoa Joe from the mid-2000s, the two former world champions have never shared the ring until now.

This will also mark Punk's first match at a Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He was originally booked to defend the AEW World Championship last year against Hiroshi Tanahashi, but had to step away due to a broken foot. "The Ace" would instead challenge Jon Moxley for the interim title at the pay-per-view and will once again try to win the title this Sunday against MJF.

Punk made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite since last September's "Brawl Out" incident this week, helping FTR and Ricky Starks fend off Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns. He threw down the challenge for an eight-man tag match on this week's AEW Collision. The brackets for both the Men's and Women's brackets for the Owen Hart Cup were announced during Dynamite. You can see both below:

The Men's and Women's brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament are here. Who do you think will win?



Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/BtSaToeXMH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card (As of Now)

Other matches confirmed for Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view include a 10-man tag match involving The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, a six-man tag match featuring Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, Sammy Guevara, Sting, Darby Allin and a mystery opponent, a four-way for the AEW International Championship and Athena vs. Billie Starkz in an Owen Hart Cup match. Check out the updated card below: