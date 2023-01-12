The Elite Finally Win Back the AEW World Trios Championships While Death Triangle Blow a 3-1 Lead

The Elite finally won back the AEW World Trios Championships on this week's AEW Dynamite at the conclusion of their Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle. Despite failing to win the titles back at Full Gear and ending up down 3-1 in the series, the trio managed to rally back with three consecutive victories. Omega proved to be the MVP of the trio, having forced a seventh match by hitting Rey Fenix with a One-Winged Angel off the entrance ramp two weeks ago.

Then, just days removed from winning the IWGP United States Championship from Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Omega nailed Fenix with his finisher off a ladder, then grabbed one of the championship belts off its hook to win the Escalera de la Muerte Ladder Match. The victory makes The Elite the first trio to win the gold twice.

The Bucks spoke with Sports Illustrated this week to build up to the final match, explaining how they decided to map out the Best of Seven series like an NBA Finals.

"At first, we kind of hesitated. That changed when we talked. We might not ever get this opportunity again to wrestle three of the best wrestlers in the world, and this will be the seventh time on TV. I guess we were all a little worried that fans might think it's repetitive, but that was the challenge, and it excited us to make every match a little bit different from one another," Nick Jackson said.

"Wrestling the Lucha Bros. just feels like home. When I started training to become a professional wrestler, I was first taught the style of lucha libre in the beginning, so bracing for intricate arm-drags, head scissors, fast-paced sequences is second nature. We've been consistently wrestling them for years now, and have trust in each other. I feel safe when I work with them--like I can do anything. No idea is too crazy. Nothing is impossible or too ambitious. With them, I can do anything and the impossible is possible. They're our current greatest opponents," Matt Jackson added. "So our goal quickly became: How can we top every match from before? How can we tell different stories every time? Can we keep fans' interest? Every wrestling fan assumes it'll go seven matches, so how do we keep the suspense? At this point in our career, the most fun part of wrestling is a good challenge. And I think we've all collectively done a fine job at answering the challenge that came with this."