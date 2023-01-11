The Young Bucks Tease a New Japan Return, Talk AEW's Best of Seven Series

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will conclude their Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an Escalera de la Muerte Ladder Match with the AEW World Trios Championships on the line. The Bucks spoke with Sports Illustrated this week to promote the match and the topic of New Japan Pro-Wrestling was brought up. The two haven't been seen in New Japan since AEW launched, but confirmed they were offered to come back for a match and be in Omega's corner for his Wrestle Kingdom 17 match with Will Ospreay.

"We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny's corner," Nick Jackson said. "But Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?"

"We got a fantastic offer," Matt Jackson added. "Personally, the timing and the situation didn't fit for us. I'm sure one day you'll see us back in a NJPW ring."

Omega's brief return to New Japan, which saw him win back the IWGP United States Championship, also resulted in him teaming with his old rival Kazuchika Okada. The Bucks teased the idea of facing those two in a tag bout.

"You're wondering my response?" Matt said. "Bring it."

"Seeing Okada and Kenny in the ring together gave the wrestling world goosebumps," Nick added. "That tag match would be a dream match, and I'd be down for it."

The two also spent a good chunk of the interview discussing how they came up with the Best of Seven series. Nick admitted, "At first, we kind of hesitated. That changed when we talked. We might not ever get this opportunity again to wrestle three of the best wrestlers in the world, and this will be the seventh time on TV. I guess we were all a little worried that fans might think it's repetitive, but that was the challenge, and it excited us to make every match a little bit different from one another."

"Wrestling the Lucha Bros. just feels like home. When I started training to become a professional wrestler, I was first taught the style of lucha libre in the beginning, so bracing for intricate arm-drags, head scissors, fast-paced sequences is second nature. We've been consistently wrestling them for years now, and have trust in each other. I feel safe when I work with them--like I can do anything. No idea is too crazy. Nothing is impossible or too ambitious. With them, I can do anything and the impossible is possible. They're our current greatest opponents," Matt added. "So our goal quickly became: How can we top every match from before? How can we tell different stories every time? Can we keep fans' interest? Every wrestling fan assumes it'll go seven matches, so how do we keep the suspense? At this point in our career, the most fun part of wrestling is a good challenge. And I think we've all collectively done a fine job at answering the challenge that came with this."