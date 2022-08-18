AEW Fans Celebrate Kenny Omega's Return
The Best Bout Machine is back. Following an extensive time on the shelf, "Battle Cry" echoed throughout the Charleston Coliseum as Kenny Omega made his grand return to All Elite Wrestling tonight on AEW Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in a first round match-up of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. This is Omega's first televised appearance on AEW programming since last November, where he was dethroned by Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Omega's return follows successful knee surgery, which he underwent earlier this year. Despite teasing retirement due to the painful rehab process, Omega looked like he didn't miss a beat in his return bout, and AEW fans are rejoicing.
Check out some of the best reactions below!
Are You Ready For This?
prevnext
how i’ve missed you pic.twitter.com/1P587cYnUJ— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) August 18, 2022
What We Live For
prevnext
This is why I love professional wrestling. It's for moments like this.— Mitch (@pizzalover4189) August 18, 2022
Happy Tears
prevnext
WELCOME BACK KING @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/gso7NhhgGj— Taste Of Victory (@victory_taste) August 18, 2022
Y'all Thought I Was Finished?
August 18, 2022prevnext
Nooorth Carolina
prevnext
When Justin roberts said NOOOORRRTHHHHH CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/ac7L5MEq5L— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) August 18, 2022
Welcome Home
prevnext
Welcome back HOME!!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UTWVTiId62— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) August 18, 2022
Goosebumps
prevnext
Haven’t had goosebumps like that since Punk.
Finally the God is home. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/v8YhNkCFmz— DreamR. (@vivaladream2) August 18, 2022
Blast It
prevnext
ARE YOU READY FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/gFwFbj62Am— 👉🏻🤪 (@BigTimeElite) August 18, 2022
Knew It
prevnext
Called it. It was pretty obviously gonna be Kenny. I literally can’t even be shocked at this point— Dravenslyz (@DravenXSlyz) August 18, 2022
LET'S GO!
prev
Kenny Omega is back, ladies and gentlemen! LETS GOOOOOOO!!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rNADp2sAFt— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 18, 2022