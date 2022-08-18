AEW Fans Celebrate Kenny Omega's Return

The Best Bout Machine is back. Following an extensive time on the shelf, "Battle Cry" echoed throughout the Charleston Coliseum as Kenny Omega made his grand return to All Elite Wrestling tonight on AEW Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in a first round match-up of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. This is Omega's first televised appearance on AEW programming since last November, where he was dethroned by Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Omega's return follows successful knee surgery, which he underwent earlier this year. Despite teasing retirement due to the painful rehab process, Omega looked like he didn't miss a beat in his return bout, and AEW fans are rejoicing.

Check out some of the best reactions below!