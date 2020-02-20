Photos: AEW Debuts First Line of Official Action Figures

All Elite Wrestling unveiled their first line of official action figures on Wednesday night during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The collection, known as “AEW Unrivaled” comes from Wicked Cool Toys (a Jazwares company) and features Chris Jericho (with the AEW World Championship), the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody & Brandi Rhodes. Their gear is modeled off what they wore at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last May, and even has a subtle nod to events from the show as Rhodes is wielding the sledgehammer he used to smash a stone throne (and take a shot at Triple H).

Dynamite aired a video of each wrestler being introduced to their respective figure.

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (hosted by Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) then gave a closer look at each figure with exclusive photos.

In a press release shortly after the clip dropped, AEW revealed that the figures will be on display at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 22-26 and hit retail later in 2020. Multiple waves of figures will be released each season. Other wrestlers named for upcoming figures include Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Dr. Britt Baker, Hangman Page and Jurassic Express.

“When AEW launched just over a year ago, we couldn’t have imagined there would be a toy line this soon, featuring our wrestlers, making its debut at Toy Fair in New York City,” Dana Massie, AEW’s chief marketing and merchandising officer, said in the release. “But, we’ve always known from the start that we have the greatest fans in the world, and we’re constantly looking for new ways to positively engage and connect with them in ways that matter. Our partnership with Jazwares ramps up our commitment to fan engagement, and we hope our fans will love the AEW action figures and collectibles representing the personalities who have become part of their lives each Wednesday on TNT, at our pay-per-view events and beyond.”