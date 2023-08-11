AEW: FTR Believe Tag Match With CM Punk vs. The Elite is Becoming "More Likely"

"The more time passes, the more likely it is," Cash Wheeler said of CMFTR vs. The Elite.

Since the events that transpired after AEW All Out 2022, AEW's biggest money match has been The Elite vs. CMFTR. Following his controversial comments at the AEW All Out press conference, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks confronted CM Punk in his locker room which led to a legitimate fight breaking out. Suspensions were dished out to all parties involved and a giant holding pattern loomed over All Elite Wrestling throughout the fall. Today, The Elite and Punk are once again active members of the roster but have yet to publicly or privately cross paths, as Omega and the Bucks have been exclusive to AEW Dynamite while Punk only wrestles on AEW Collision.

Punk's public friendship with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR has led to many fans clamoring for that trio, collectively known as CMFTR, to step in the ring with The Elite one day. Beyond the real-life animosity, there is deep-rooted history between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and Matt and Nick Jackson, as those two tag teams have battled on two critically-acclaimed occasions. FTR and the Bucks will cap off their trilogy at AEW ALL IN: London.

Is The Elite vs. CMFTR Becoming More Likely?

Since the days of his podcast, Dax Harwood has been the most public peacemaker between The Elite and CM Punk. Harwood himself has pushed for the two groups to square off inside the squared circle one day, and while it may not be in the cards right now, tag partner Cash Wheeler believes the dream match is becoming more probable.

"It's hard to know with all the moving parts that are involved for anybody, but wrestling is all about making the most money for yourself and the company you work for. I think everybody here all agrees with that. The more time passes, the more likely it is we can get to there," Wheeler told DAZN. "You never really know, and I don't want to say yes, but I hope so."

Harwood echoed Wheeler's comments, noting the stars aligning would make it possible.

"If the cards fall into place and the story the is right and the opportunity calls for it, hell yeah, we can do it," Harwood added.

For now, two-thirds of this dream match happens later this month when FTR defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks at AEW ALL IN: London on Sunday, August 27th.