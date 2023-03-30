Dax Harwood Addresses Possibility of FTR and CM Punk vs The Elite Ever Happening in AEW

FTR will soon be putting their AEW careers on the line against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns, and those are big stakes. FTR has also revealed that they have decided on their future, which could be AEW, WWE, or another company. Today FTR's Dax Harwood went on Instagram live and asked for questions from fans, and the very last one asked if FTR would like to team up with CM Punk to take on The Elite if Punk were to make a return to AEW. Dax has been clear about his stance on Punk returning in general, and as for teaming up, you can absolutely count him in if there's money to be made.



"Guys. I like money. Of course I want to do that," Harwood said. "If we did that, if we stuck around, if we could do it in the future, I would love that match. It's easy printed money, and I'd love to do it."

Things have become even murkier around Punk possibly returning as of late. It seemed more and more people were thinking they could work things out, despite reports coming out that the AEW locker room wasn't exactly thrilled about a comeback. Then Punk took to Instagram to address some reports regarding discussions around the Punk vs Jon Moxley program with Tony Khan. Though it was quickly deleted, it definitely caused some ripples and seemed to halt any of that previous progress.

In the first episode of Harwood's new FTR podcast, Harwood addressed the Brawl Out incident at All Out, including how he found out about it, what happened afterward, and that the story has only been partially told. He also hopes to see Punk come back to AEW at some point down the line.

"I can tell you what I hope, because I don't know," Harwood said. "Everyone knows about the legalities of the situation and no one is really expressing what is going to happen, what has happened, and what won't happen. I can tell you, all I can be truthful about, I can only tell you what I know and what I perceive to know, I hope that he comes back. I feel that AEW should have the Young Bucks in their locker room. AEW should have Kenny Omega in the locker room. I know that I feel AEW should have CM Punk in the locker room," Harwood said.

"With those four entities, it makes our talent roster so much deeper and better. It's four guys who want to be the best. Regardless of what any of us think personally, I know that we all want to be the best and I know we all want the best for professional wrestling. It's given us a life that we could never have otherwise," Harwood said.

"This is my plea to all four guys," he continued. "Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living."

