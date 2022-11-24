Watch: The Elite Repeatedly Mock CM Punk During Their AEW Dynamite Match in Chicago

The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to Chicago for this week's AEW Dynamite, where they were greeted by a pro-CM Punk crowd. The three decided to play into that, including Omega mocking Punk's "Go To Sleep" taunt, Matt Jackson poking fun at Punk's botched attempt at the Buckshot Lariat and Omega biting PAC's arm in a similar fashion to how Ace Steel "allegedly" bit "The Cleaner" during the "Brawl Out" incident. Omega later nailed "The Bastard" with a GTS, but only managed a two count.

Ironically, Omega advised fans move on from the "Brawl Out" in an interview with Sports Illustrated that dropped earlier today. He said, "It felt like we left people in limbo, so we had to come back emphatically. Our goal is to make wrestling feel like a rock concert. We wanted people to focus entirely on the match, and whether you were rooting for or against us, we wanted people to enjoy it. As soon as the music hit, we wanted it to be a spectacle. We wanted people to know they were in for a ride. Hopefully everyone enjoyed the performance.

"There are things no one can talk about, so I'd encourage people to let it go," he added. "It doesn't change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don't even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone--even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match. I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling."

"This isn't Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk. It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don't forget we're human beings struggling to show our art," Omega later added. The Death Triangle wound up winning Wednesday's six-man trios match, going up 2-0 on The Elite in their Best of Seven Series.

It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ckw9ha84Qg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022