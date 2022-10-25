AEW: Is Tony Khan Siding With CM Punk or The Elite?

All Elite Wrestling is still dealing with the fallout from AEW All Out, but recent developments indicate that the controversial press conference may soon be completely in the rear view. AEW recently released Ace Steel, a former coach for the company who allegedly bit Kenny Omega in the backstage fight. On top of that, reports have circulated that AEW is looking to buy out the remaining years on CM Punk's contract, which would effectively end his AEW tenure. As of this writing, Punk is still under contract while Omega and the Young Bucks remain suspended from the company. Due to the tensions between the men involved, some have speculated that this will end with only one group, either Punk or The Elite, remaining with AEW.

While all these variables remain rumor and innuendo, Wade Keller of PWTorch weighed in on where he sees AEW President Tony Khan ultimately going with this situation.

"Tony is siding with Kenny and the Bucks more than Punk," Keller said.

It's important to note that this is all Keller's perspective based on what he was hearing from AEW rather than something outright stated by Khan.

Keller continued, noting he thinks Khan sees more creative opportunities with Punk rather than Omega and the Bucks.

"There are times when Tony would have wanted to side with Punk over the Bucks and Kenny in terms of him as a wrestling fan, thinking about what he could do with Punk," Keller continued. "The matches that haven't happened yet, the promos that haven't happened yet, the storylines that haven't happened yet. I think he's not as enamored as with what's left to do with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega."

The Elite have been with AEW since it's inception, competing at the promotion's first event in May 2019. In that time, the Young Bucks have won the AEW World Tag Titles on two occasions and have wrestled at every AEW pay-per-view. Omega reigned with the AEW World Title for a record 346 days, held the AEW Tag and the AEW Trios Titles one one occasion each, and has main-vented dozens of episodes of AEW Dynamite. In Punk's AEW tenure so far, he has won the AEW World Title on two occasions and has had what is regularly proclaimed as the best feud in company history with MJF.

