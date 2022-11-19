AEW Full Gear 2022 Predictions: Moving on From CM Punk, MJF's Crowning Moment, Saraya's Debut

AEW Full Gear, All Elite Wrestling's final pay-per-view of 2022, takes place tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark. After a rocky few months for the young promotion, tonight represents the opportunity for AEW to move forward from many of its backstage issues. MJF has the chance to finally become AEW World Champion, The Elite are finally back in action, the TNT Championship finally has a can't-miss match on its hands and the Women's Division is getting highlighted with three pay-per-view bouts. But can AEW pull it off? What needs to go right tonight in order for the show to be considered a critical success? We've once again assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show.

Can AEW Get Past All The Recent Chaos With a Strong Show on Saturday? Connor Casey: AEW's issues can't all be fixed in a day, but Full Gear can definitely be a step in the right direction. Having Max win the world title, allowing The Elite to win back the trios titles and effectively ignore the past three months and proper pacing for the show can send the crowd home happy and have fans excited for next week's TV. Matt Aguilar: Absolutely, though it needs to address those issues throughout the show to move forward. If it's just another great show without any of those addressed, that won't be enough. Specifically the move to MJF as AEW World Champion, the return of The Elite and addressing what happened in some way, and some direction for the AEW Women's World Championship removing the interim Title. If those happen, AEW can truly start fresh from here. Liam Crowley: 100 percent. The build to this show has been extremely weak but a strong payoff saves all. When it's all said and done, Full Gear 2022 could represent a paradigm shift in AEW's history if The Elite return to glory, Saraya and Britt Baker tear the house down, and MJF is finally crowned champion. AEW has proved they can put on all-time pay-per-views with ease, and this is very much a prove-it game. I'm willing to bet that it lands. Evan Valentine: Without a doubt. I think that "behind the scenes" chaos can often be pushed into the background based on what is taking place in the ring itself, for good and for bad. As Charlie mentions, there's the possibility of getting "Meta" with the chaos, and AEW has done so in the past. Full Gear can definitely turn the page as it were depending on the Pay-Per-View itself. Charlie Ridgely: Absolutely. I honestly think the last few weeks have done a lot to move the company forward and out of the turmoil. Moxley has been a big reason for that. The Elite will undoubtedly reference and joke about the whole situation, which we could probably do without. But there are quite a few great stories going into Full Gear that command most of the attention, and it's easy to just focus on them.

Is It Finally Time to Crown MJF as World Champion? (Photo: AEW) Connor: Without question. Max has the most momentum of anybody in the company right now, and regardless of how they want to present him going forward — either as a villain with a turncoat William Regal by his side or by remaining in this "tweener" role — he'll be a breath of fresh air for the company's main event scene. Matt: 1000%. Moxley was great as a steady and grounding AEW World Champion amidst all the chaos of the past few months, but MJF is clearly the next man in line, both from his character work and the crowd's reception to him. You've turned him into a babyface without losing what makes him so effective, so now is the time to get that Title reign started. Liam: If MJF does not walk out of the Prudential Center with pretty platinum, something has gone terribly wrong. The iron is as hot as it's ever been with Friedman and if AEW does not strike, they risk losing generational momentum. Not only should Max win here, but this should kick off a year-long title reign that builds up to the bidding war of 2024. AEW has fumbled on long-term stories recently. This is their chance to begin what could go down as an elite-tier narrative when it's all said and done. Evan: It's been time. MJF is such a talent and making him World Champion would open the doors for quite a few tantalizing storylines, plus how could you deny wrestling fans with an MJF whose ego was pushed to new heights by having the belt wrapped around his waist? Charlie: Absolutely. I could see a scenario where the Firm get involved and keep MJF from taking the title, but it seems more likely that he's still behind their antics. Max looks and feels more like a champion than he ever has and there are a ton of great stories to be told with his tenure at the top.

What Do You Expect From Saraya's Return to The Ring? (Photo: AEW) Connor: A pretty solid match. I have a feeling after so many years away she'll want to show the world that she can still go and Baker will be more than happy to oblige. Matt: I think AEW will be cautious here but not so much as to rob the match of thrilling moments. Baker is a safe worker so that shouldn't be a problem, and likely Saraya will have removed any spots or moves that would put her in any risk. I think this will be a fun match, just a bit on the cautious side since it's the very first one after a long break. Liam: Saraya has stressed in recent interviews that she knows that the pressure is on. With that in mind, I'd be shocked if she doesn't deliver. It's been a long time since I've seen a Paige singles match, and arguably her best bouts were nearly a decade ago in NXT. Still, Britt Baker is as good of a dance partner as one can have for a return match, and I think this has the chance to be in match of the night conversation if everything clicks. Evan: Saraya's return has been in the works for quite some time and I think that there is a LOT of thought behind how she is going to make her return, with Saraya herself explaining on social media how much the match is weighing on her mind and how serious she is taking it. As for what I personally expect, I think it's going to be one of the matches to watch for the night. Charlie: I think she and Britt will have a good, albeit fairly short match. It's not going to bring the ferocity of Britt and Thunder Rosa's bitter rivalry, but both of these women know how to put on a great show, and I think they'll do just that.

Outside of The Main Event, Which Title Match Could Steal The Show? Connor: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory has always been great, AEW seems to never miss when it comes to Steel Cage matches, The Elite vs. Death Triangle should be stellar and the TNT triple threat looks like a ton of fun. There's actually very little to dislike about the card. Matt: The AEW Women's Championship match should absolutely slap. Toni Storm has been a stellar Champion and no one comes in with more momentum than Jamie Hayter. Both can produce great matches with just about anyone, so a one-on-one battle should be fantastic. The question is does Hayter take the Title or does Toni Time continue? I'm torn on that frankly, but we'll just have to wait and see. Liam: The Elite vs. Death Triangle and it's not close. I love the flip floppers. The spot monkeys. The dives. The acrobatics. I eat it up. That said, none of the spectacle moves mean anything without a good story, and these six men have a sneaky layered narrative woven into this trios match. Pac and Kenny Omega were one of the earliest singles feuds in AEW. The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers have squared off for years and put on what I believe is the best match in AEW history last year at All Out. Combine all those elements with some breathtaking athleticism, and I think you have yourself match of the night. Evan: I would probably go with the Ring of Honor Championship as placing big time heavy hitters like Jericho, Danielson, Guevara, and Castagnoli against one another sounds like it has the making for an all-timer. Then again, the TNT Championship Match also has some heavy way in terms of taking the crown as the night's big match. Full Gear has an extremely strong line-up so there's a lot to think about here. Charlie: The Big Beefy Brawl known as the TNT Championship should be awesome, but it's hard to look at this card and think any match will be more exciting than the Tag Team Championship. I'm not sure even Moxley and MJF will be as exciting as the tag title bout. The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory put on one of the best matches of the year at All Out, and followed it up with another banger at Grand Slam. I can't imagine the end to this trilogy is anything less than stellar.

Name One Match You'd Pull From the Card to Make The Show a Little Shorter? (Photo: AEW) Connor: Jade vs. Nyla (love Jade, but the TBS Championship rarely actually gets defended on the network it's named after) and Jarrett & Lethal vs. Sting & Darby. I love that Sting can still work but he and Darby don't need to be in a tag team match at every freaking pay-per-view. Matt: I will typically never vote Sting off of any show, but in this case, it seems like the only match that isn't tied to a Title. That said, AEW hasn't really convinced me that Jade Cargill could actually lose the Title, but even still, will go with removing Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. Liam: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. I am consistently amazed by what Sting has been able to do in the ring with AEW, but his pay-per-view matches are always incredibly long and usually lack an interesting narrative, and this one is no exception. Jarrett and Sting squaring off again is cool sure, but it will be largely forgettable based on everything else going on in this show. Evan: Wow what a tough question. They're all fairly important but I guess if I had to pick one it might be the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, I think pound for pound that one interests me the least over the full house, and that's not even to say that it's "bad'. Charlie: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. That match will get some people interested in the card because of the legends involved but it's just so much less interesting than everything else Full Gear has lined up.

What Matches Will Headline Winter is Coming to Wrap Up 2022? (Photo: AEW) Connor: MJF vs. Ricky Starks (with Ricky winning the Eliminator tournament) and The Acclaimed vs. FTR. Give Dax and Cash a shot at their fourth set of tag titles on the final big show of the year. Matt: Hmmm, I'm going with MJF vs Ethan Page. They really feel like they've been building him up to something, and I'd like to see that move to a match with MJF. Liam: I still believe MJF is faking this face turn, but that convolutes with the likely winner of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. If Ethan Page emerges as top contender, it wouldn't make sense for MJF to re-align with The Firm just to face one of its members weeks later. For that reason, I'm going with Ricky Starks to win the bracket and challenge a heel MJF at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in what would be a true showcase of AEW's homegrown generation. Evan: Another tough question here. I definitely see MJF taking the title belt and defending it against someone like Cage as a sort of "David vs Goliath" type deal. Charlie: Ethan Page vs. MJF is the pretty obvious play for the first post-Full Gear title defense. That said, I really think this could be the first round of Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee. They're splitting, probably this weekend, and those two are going to end up being one of the better rivalries AEW has to offer. Two top guys finally getting solo runs they deserve, and I'd love to see them start off with one another.