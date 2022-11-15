AEW Full Gear 2022 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch, Streaming

AEW's final pay-per-view of 2022, Full Gear, takes place this Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The even begins at 8 p.m. ET and is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship. The two previously clashed at All Out 2020 with Moxley successfully putting down the loudmouth upstart, but Friedman has built up so much momentum since the start of the year that he's actually favored to dethrone the three-time world champion.

Other big matches include Saraya's in-ring debut for the company (and her first match since retiring in 2018), Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship and the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

AEW Full Gear 2022 Start Time

Date: Nov. 19, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Prudential Center, New Jersey

Stream: Bleacher Report

A big story currently lingering over the show is the teased return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The three became the first AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, but wound up getting into a locker room brawl with CM Punk following his explosive comments made in the post-show media scrum. The three were stripped of their titles and suspended, but upon an investigation, they've been let allowed back to the company (having been present at the last few television tapings) and have dropped vignettes on Dynamite indicating they'll be challenging Death Triangle in order to win back the trios titles. Based on numerous reports, Punk is not expected to return to the company.

Another major title match booked for the show is a four-way for the ROH World Championship involving Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara. Jericho won the title from Claudio back at AEW Grand Slam and has since been on a mission to destroy everyone involved with Ring of Honor. This has resulted in him successfully defending the title against the likes of Danielson, Bandido, Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana while also attacking Jerry Lynn and Ian Riccaboni.

AEW Full Gear 2022 Card