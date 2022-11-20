Watch: "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Dives Off Steel Cage to Beat Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry opened the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view with a victory over Luchasuarus inside a Steel Cage. The violent collision between two former best friends ended with Perry placing Luchasaurus on a table before climbing to the top of the cage and diving off, nailing his much bigger opponent with a diving elbow. He then locked in the Snare Trap in order to force Luchasaurus to submit.

The win finally gives Perry a happy ending to a feud he's been locked in since Road Rager where Christian Cage brutally attacked his protege after Jurassic Express dropped the tag team championships. Cage eventually revealed that Luchasaurus had aligned with him, causing the two former champs to start brutally attacking each other.

