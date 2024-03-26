AEW Hires Former WWE Director As New Chief Operating Officer

All Elite Wrestling continues to evolve. Coming to life thanks to childhood dreams and a sequence of domino-effect events, Tony Khan launched AEW in January 2019 alongside partners Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. While AEW did have traditional business structure from the jump, it largely operated as a "by the wrestlers, for the wrestlers" promotion. This was evident with that aforementioned quartet fulfilling Executive Vice President positions and veteran talent like Christopher Daniels being appointed to Head of Talent Relations. As AEW approaches a pivotal checkpoint in its history, Khan is making an effort to populate AEW corporate with more experienced minds.

AEW Hires New Chief Operating Officer

(Photo: AEW)

Kosha Irby is All Elite.

As announced by AEW President Tony Khan in a press release, All Elite Wrestling has hired Kosha Irby to become its Chief Operating Officer. Irby most recently served as Clemson University's Chief Market Officer within that schools' athletic department. Prior to his tenure with Clemson, Irby held positions such as Chief Marketing Officer for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, President of Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and Regional Director of Live Events for WWE.

"Kosha brings decades of experience within the sports, entertainment and wrestling industries alongside an incredible work ethic and passion for our brand," Khan said. "As Chief Operating Officer, he will be a phenomenal asset to AEW as we enter the next phase of the company's ongoing business development and expansion."

Irby's position within AEW is the same position that Paul "Triple H" Levesque held in WWE throughout the 2010s. Triple H was appointed to WWE COO in 2011 and was introduced as such as recently as WWE WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. His corporate titles have since shifted around, as Triple H now holds the position of Chief Content Officer.

AEW returns to programming this week with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, March 27th at 8 PM ET.