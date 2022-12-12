AEW Makes Significant Hire: Former WWE Vice President of TV Joins Backstage Team

While All Elite Wrestling boasts one of the deepest in-ring rosters on screen, its backstage talent pool is arguably as impressive. Surrounding AEW President Tony Khan are producing talent that boast decades of professional wrestling experience, including the likes of Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, and more. The company did just lose a wealthy wrestling mind in the form of William Regal, but AEW has wasted no time in bringing in another valuable member to its production team.

AEW has hired former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury. Mansury has been linked to AEW for some time, as he was reportedly backstage at AEW Full Gear last month. The veteran wrestling producer will officially start as AEW Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer this week at AEW Dynamite.

Mansury spent over a decade working for WWE. He began as a production assistant in March 2009 and eventually climbed the ladder as the way to a Vice President title in March 2016. Mansury also held positions as an associate producer, producer, and managing producer.

While he left WWE in May 2020, Mansury was championed as someone who could take over Kevin Dunn's position one day. Dunn has served as Executive Producer of all WWE programming for nearly two decades. His long-term WWE future was put in question after Vince McMahon retired from his corporate positions this past summer, but as of September, Dunn is said to be "100 percent unchanged" in regards to his status in the company. Beyond that, some reports have said that WWE doesn't believe they have "anyone currently that could replace Dunn."

After leaving WWE in 2020, Mansury fulfilled executive producing jobs with Pat McAfee and ONE MMA. He left the latter this past November.

Mansury's first day at AEW is a big one, as Wednesday is the company's annual AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming televised special. This two-hour show is headlined by AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's first title defense and will also feature The Elite's fourth match in their best of seven series against AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle.

The full card for AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming can be seen below...