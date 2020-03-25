AEW: How to Sing Along to Chris Jericho’s Judas Entrance Theme

AEW fans have made it a tradition in recent months to sing along to Chris Jericho’s entrance theme whenever “Le Champion” enters the arena. For those who don’t know, the entrance song is titled “Judas” and comes from Jericho’s rock band Fozzy off their 2017 album of the same name. Jericho has used the song as his entrance theme ever since he started appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2017. But if you’re a newcomer to AEW, you might not know all of the words to the song right off the bat. And that’s where we come in.
Below is the official music video for the song, and under that are the song’s official lyrics.
“You are beautiful on the inside
You are innocence personified
And I will drag you down and sell you out
Run away
I am cold like December snow
I have carved out this soul made of stone
And I will drag you down and sell you out
Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light
Encircled by demons, I fight
What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed
Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away
And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind
Is there something left for me to save
In the wreckage of my life, my life
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind
Oh, this guilt is a heavy cross
There is blood on the path I walk
And each step I take is haunting me
Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light
Encircled by demons, I fight
What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed
Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away
And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind
Is there something left of me to save
In the wreckage of my life, my life
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind
What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed
Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away
And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind
Is there something left of me to save
In the wreckage of my life, my life
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming
Judas in, Judas in my mind
Judas in my mind”