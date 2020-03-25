AEW: How to Sing Along to Chris Jericho’s Judas Entrance Theme

AEW fans have made it a tradition in recent months to sing along to Chris Jericho’s entrance theme whenever “Le Champion” enters the arena. For those who don’t know, the entrance song is titled “Judas” and comes from Jericho’s rock band Fozzy off their 2017 album of the same name. Jericho has used the song as his entrance theme ever since he started appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2017. But if you’re a newcomer to AEW, you might not know all of the words to the song right off the bat. And that’s where we come in.

Below is the official music video for the song, and under that are the song’s official lyrics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You are beautiful on the inside

You are innocence personified

And I will drag you down and sell you out

Run away

I am cold like December snow

I have carved out this soul made of stone

And I will drag you down and sell you out

Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light

Encircled by demons, I fight

What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed

Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away

And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind

Is there something left for me to save

In the wreckage of my life, my life

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind

Oh, this guilt is a heavy cross

There is blood on the path I walk

And each step I take is haunting me

Embraced by the darkness, I’m losing the light

Encircled by demons, I fight

What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed

Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away

And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind

Is there something left of me to save

In the wreckage of my life, my life

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind

What have I become, now that I’ve betrayed

Everyone I’ve ever loved, I pushed them all away

And I have been a slave to the Judas in my mind

Is there something left of me to save

In the wreckage of my life, my life

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

I’m becom-, I’m becom-, I’m becoming

Judas in, Judas in my mind

Judas in my mind”