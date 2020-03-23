Jake Roberts Blasts WWE for Having Brock Lesnar Bury Its Roster

Ever since he returned in 2012, Brock Lesnar has been positioned as one of the most dominant forces in all of WWE. That booking has led to him headlining numerous pay-per-views while holding either the WWE or Universal Championships for more than 1,000 combined days, which is virtually unheared of in modern professional wrestling. But that booking hasn’t come without a massive wave of criticism from fans. Lesnar’s part-time schedule means he rarely shows up on WWE television unless one of the big four pay-per-views is coming up, and whenever he’s holding one of the world titles it usually leaves Raw directionless when he’s not around (they even made that part of his storyline during his feud with Seth Rollins).

Lesnar’s booking, along with his fast-paced matches, have also led to him making quick work out of a good chunk of the roster, including Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. The only people who have picked up singles wins over “The Beast” since 2012 are John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins (twice).

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts gave his two cents on Lesnar’s booking when he recenty appeared on the FlipDaScript podcast.

“The thing about Brock is man, he’s not an everyday wrestler,” Roberts said. “He’s a once a year guy, or three times a year guy. And to me, you are really treating your talent like s—t to, every year come Wrestlemania time after these guys have busted their asses for 365 days, when it comes time for the big one, they bring (Lesnar) in and they have to sit down.

“What’s wrong with that,” he said. “Well, from their viewpoint they are getting screwed, man. It’s a shame the WWE feels like they have to have Brock on the card to fill up a building.

Roberts recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling and vowed to destroy Cody Rhodes. He later revealed his client would be former New Japan star Lance Archer. Since then the two have appeared at ringside for the past two episodes of Dynamite, warning Rhodes that they should not be ignored.

Meanwhile Rhodes is focused on AEW’s first WarGames match, dubbed Blood & Guts, which ws originally scheduled for this week but has since been pushed back. Once it happens, the match will see Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson and Matt Hardy take on Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction.

h/t Wrestling Inc for transcript