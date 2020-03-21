AEW Announces Postponement Of 'Blood And Guts' Match

It seemed inevitable and now it's official: AEW has postponed their big Blood and Guts match that was being hyped up for next week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The match was initially announced during the AEW Revolution PPV event in Chicago on February 29th and was to occur on March 25th in Newark, New Jersey. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that event in New Jersey had to be cancelled, leading to the possibility that the match could occur in Jacksonville, Florida where AEW is taping Dynamite without a crowd for the forseeable future.

However, AEW has now opted to postpone the match to a later date. The reason being that they wanted fans present for such a big match as well as wanting to adhere to social distancing here in the United States during the pandemic and not wanting to have too many people within close proximity. The company currently has backstage protocol for social distancing in order to help with safety.

AEW's statement on the matter, sent out on Twitter, reads as follows:

The following message is from AEW President and CEO: Our goal every week with AEW Dynamite on TNT is to produce great shows for our fans, and I believe we do. We felt especially motivated to serve our audience this past Wednesday night given what the entire world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times. Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world. Thank you! We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts. That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring [Chris Jericho] confronting [Matt Hardy] face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever and a tremendous night of wrestling action. In the meantime, until AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, please follow us via social media and please be safe and smart so we can get back to seeing you all on the road as soon as possible. Thank you for making this all possible for everyone here at AEW, it’s a dream come true to be able to do these shows for all of you.

Blood and Guts, which was going to be a version of the old WCW War Games match (invented by Cody's father the legendary Dusty Rhodes) was to feature Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Matt Hardy taking on The Inner Circle.

