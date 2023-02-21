Jon Moxley Could Hit a Massive Milestone on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley could make history once again on this week's AEW Dynamite as he could be the first wrestler to reach 100 wins in an AEW ring when he takes on The Dark Order's Evil Uno. Moxley first arrived in AEW at the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and while he wasn't the first to reach 50 wins (that honor belongs to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry) he has managed to rack up 99 victories over the past four years.

That number towers over some of AEW's longest-tenured wrestlers, including Chris Jericho (56), Darby Allin (76), Kenny Omega (63), the Young Bucks (68 for Matt and 67 for Nick), Wardlow (69), Scorpio Sky (63), Sammy Guevara (57), Rey Fenix (74) and Penta El Zero Miedo (79). And despite The Dark Order being put on the back burner for the better part of the last year, Uno has racked up an impressive 81 career wins and a 7-0 record so far through 2023.

Jon Moxley Explains Why He's Staying With AEW

Moxley also dominates the record books when it comes to the AEW World Championship. He's the only man to have officially held it three times for a combined 347 days, having won a unification match with lineal champion CM Punk last August and a tournament for the vacated title at AEW's Grand Slam event in September.

The three-time former champ officially signed a five-year extension with AEW last October and has proudly supported the company in various interviews. He told Sports Illustrated last year, "I don't plan on going anywhere else. It's the best job in the world, and I'm very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That's my focus, and that's a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people, I love learning. For me, it's a perfect fit."

AEW Dynamite Feb. 22, 2023 Card