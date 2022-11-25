AEW Games Reveals Jon Moxley Fight Forever Gameplay Spotlight Trailer

After quite the wait, AEW finally revealed a new look at its anticipated first video game AEW: Fight Forever this past weekend, which was also the weekend of Full Gear. The new trailer gave fans a first look at a lot of the game's roster, including Jon Moxley, but now AEW has revealed a new spotlight trailer that makes Moxley the central focus, showcasing Fight Forever's commitment to bringing his entrance, his in-ring style, and his likeness to the game. You can check out the new trailer in the post below.

AEW Games posted the trailer with the caption "There's no place in the world more violent than in the ring with @JonMoxley! Check out his #AEWFightForever spotlight trailer💥 Reserve or wish list your copy today ➤ https://aew.thqnordic.com #AEWgames @AEW @THQNordic @YUKES_AEW"

There's no place in the world more violent than in the ring with @JonMoxley! Check out his #AEWFightForever spotlight trailer 💥



Reserve or wish list your copy today

➤ https://t.co/3Mt4mLMd5t#AEWgames @AEW @THQNordic @YUKES_AEW pic.twitter.com/rdFFmK6iv1 — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 23, 2022

The trailer provides a wealth of Moxley gameplay but also features several other stars, including Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. The latter is also on the other side of a barbed wire bat, and fans of Moxley know he is always up for a brutal match. There will be plenty of different match types to battle in and a stellar lineup of stars in the game's initial roster. Fight Forever is also confirmed as a 2023 title, but we don't have a specific date yet.

You can find the official description from the YouTube page below.

"AEW: Fight Forever is going to take you back... Way back to the Golden Age of wrestling games. By combining nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves, AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from their talent roster together in one game. Career mode, mini-games and more – AEW: Fight Forever is coming in 2023."

It's also worth noting that there is no footage of CM Punk in the game, and he has also been removed from the game's cover. The previous cover featured him front and center, but this new graphic features Kenny Omega in that spot alongside Page and Baker, and then MJF in the next row with Jericho, Moxley, Danielson, Cargill, Sting, and Cassidy. That might just be for the cover though, as the game was well into development when his falling out with AEW happened.

What did you think of the trailer for AEW: Fight Forever? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!