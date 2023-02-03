Jon Moxley Reveals Why He Doesn't Take Breaks From AEW

No rest for the wicked. Jon Moxley has been a crucial part of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inaugural event in May 2019 and has been all gas and no brakes since. Aside from a staph infection that forced him to miss AEW All Out in August 2019, Moxley has been part of just about every AEW pay-per-view, often finding himself at the top of the card. Moxley took time away in Fall 2021 to enter rehab, but was back on weekly television just a couple of months later. The former AEW World Champion even joked that he was scheduled to take a "vacation" following AEW All Out 2022, but stayed with the company when AEW President Tony Khan needed someone to fill the void that the injured CM Punk left.

Moxley would recapture the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past September and reign until AEW Full Gear, where he was defeated by Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Immediately following his loss, Moxley entered a blood feud with "Hangman" Adam Page. Following Page's victory over Moxley this past month, AEW seemingly ran an injury angle that was expected to write Moxley off of television.

That turned out to be a red herring, as Moxley was back on television and brawling with Hangman shortly after.

"If I were smart, I would try to get the most amount of money for the least amount of work possible, but believe it or not, in professional wrestling, I used to do it on purpose and for free, and still do because I enjoy it," Moxley told The Justin Kinner Show on why he doesn't take time away from the ring (h/t Fightful). "It's recreation for me as much as anything else. What else are you going to do with your time? It's the coolest job in the world."

Beyond simply enjoying his profession, Moxley detailed that he gets an irreplicable feeling of adrenaline when he wrestles.

"Some people like to go golfing. I like to step into a cage and attack people with weapons and stab people with sharp things," Moxley continued. "There is really no other level of adrenaline you can reach at a certain point when you've been doing this as long as I have. I need it for my soul to get out there and get loose and get a good sweat on. Get a little blood coming from my eyebrow, it's relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling."

Moxley got the 1-2-3 over Hangman this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, but Hangman frustration after he was only defeated by way of a roll-up. The two are expected to meet once more at AEW Revolution next month.