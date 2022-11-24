Jon Moxley Channels "The Lion King" While Confronting William Regal on AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley confronted William Regal at the start of this week's AEW Dynamite for his betrayal in the main event of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. While it looked like Moxley was going to viciously attack Regal, Bryan Danielson ran out and pleaded with him to show Regal mercy. Moxley eventually regained his composure, walked right up to Regal and proclaimed he only wanted one thing from his former mentor — "I want you to run. Run far away, as far away as you can. And you never, ever come back."
Regal obliged, though fans were quick to point out Moxley was essentially quoting Simba's final speech to Scar in the original The Lion King. Numerous AEW fans watching along at home were quick to notice, as you can see below!
.@JonMoxley makes his feelings towards @RealKingRegal known.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dax2V2DVrM
Moxley watching Lion King with his daughter I see 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rKA3juEru8— Ray Callahan Jr. (@AngryBeaver1127) November 24, 2022
#AEWDynamite Did Moxley just quote Lion King pic.twitter.com/UkHiNxb3t9— Jay Roc (@Jayrockradio) November 24, 2022
Moxley is now the best character in The Lion King. Moxley never misses. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/RTN2XzgcBi— Shamhat&Enkidu (@3xOscarWinner) November 24, 2022
I always knew I liked Moxley.— Jamie (@Graning21) November 24, 2022
We both stan The Lion King. #AEWDynamite
Did Jon Moxley just quote Scar from the Lion King? 😂😂 #AEWDynamite— Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” (@JoshGreshamORG) November 24, 2022
jon moxley apparently saw lion king before tonight.— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 24, 2022
"Run away and never come back"#AEW #AEWDynamite— EZ 🇨🇦🇱🇻 (@ErikZarins) November 24, 2022