Jon Moxley Channels "The Lion King" While Confronting William Regal on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley confronted William Regal at the start of this week's AEW Dynamite for his betrayal in the main event of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. While it looked like Moxley was going to viciously attack Regal, Bryan Danielson ran out and pleaded with him to show Regal mercy. Moxley eventually regained his composure, walked right up to Regal and proclaimed he only wanted one thing from his former mentor — "I want you to run. Run far away, as far away as you can. And you never, ever come back."

Regal obliged, though fans were quick to point out Moxley was essentially quoting Simba's final speech to Scar in the original The Lion King. Numerous AEW fans watching along at home were quick to notice, as you can see below!