Jon Moxley Reacts to WWE Superstars Getting Released

Ahead of his successful AEW World Championship defense on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live. It’s been nearly a full year since Mox dropped the Dean Ambrose moniker and returned to the world of independent wrestling, but he still felt awful for the 20+ wrestlers who were suddenly released by the company on Wednesday.

“My heart goes out to all the people who are affected by this craziness, whether it be financial or worse,” Moxley said. “I heard a bunch of news through the grapevine, people in our business got unfortunate phone calls this morning, so it’s a weird time.”

He also discussed what life has been like at home with Renee Young while everyone is stuck in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m feeling very fortunate,” he said. “I was not, or I will not, for a second feel sorry for myself, like poor me, during this craziness because I’ve got it pretty good, all things considered. I’m just stuck in the house with my wife, who is my favorite person to hang out with anyway.

“We’re just hanging out, getting it on all over the house all day, watching movies, and she’s got some cooking projects she’s experimenting with,” he added. “So, I’m basically hanging out and having a beautiful woman feed me meals every day. No matter how the World Title match turns out tonight, I feel like a World Champion and I am very blessed at this time.”

Back in November Young appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where she described what life is like being married to Moxley.

“As soon as we’re both home and have a glass of wine, he has his Jack & Diet Coke and we just talk about wrestling,” Young said. “I talk about what my day is like, what his day is like. It’s an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I’m sure people would like to be flies on the wall of our room. There are some interesting conversations that have happened, that’s for sure.

“When you’re married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet like, ‘Can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute? That would be great.’ He’s a big This Is Us fan. He is a layered man, he has many layers. There’s much behind those crazy eyes.”

