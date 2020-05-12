AEW's Jon Moxley Gives His Review of WrestleMania 36

✖

Jon Moxley has been gone from WWE for over a year now, but the reigning AEW World Champion apparently still keeps up with what's been happening back at his old stomping grounds. In a new interview with Fightful, Moxley revealed that he watched both nights of WrestleMania 36 in their entirety last month, and had plenty of positive things to say about the produciton and Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

"I watched the whole thing," Moxley said. "Both nights. I enjoyed it. I thought it flowed nicely and a lot of people really worked their ass off and put on great performances. I enjoyed the Boneyard Match, I thought that was cool. I thought that was really cool, too, because the Undertaker is a really beloved character. He's like a comic book character. He's a beloved character from our childhood. Same as John Wayne or John McClane or any action movie star you can think of, so it was really cool. I think everybody really enjoyed that."

Elsewhere in the same interview Mox talked about the hurdles he has already had to jump through holding AEW's top prize. It wasn't long after Moxley won the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution that AEW was forced to move all of its events down to Daily's Place and prevent all fans from attending.

"It's not ideal. I won the World title on a Saturday, that Wednesday, a few days later, was my last time in front of an audience. So, that's not ideal timing to say the least," Moxley said. "It's not for everybody. Because it's a dark time in the world. So, it's a little weird. But, I have a task of carrying the torch through a really, really dark time. I'm not gonna complain about it."

Moxley is booked to defend his title against Brodie Lee at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but has since been moved to an unannounced location.

Here's the card for the event as of now:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

Jungle Boy vs. MJF

