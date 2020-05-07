AEW Fined Hefty Amount Over the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Match at Full Gear

✖

The unsanctioned Lights Out Match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega from the Full Gear pay-per-view back in November still stands out as the most violent match in the company's young history. Between the numerous weapons, barbed wire spider-web, shattered glass and blood loss, the match wound up resembling a CZW-style deathmatch when all was said and done. However the match turned out to be a bit too violent, as the Maryland State Athletic Commission announced this week it would be fining the company $10,000 after it was brought to their attention that both men deliberately caused themselves to bleed during the match — something that isn't allowed in Maryland (the show took place in Baltimore).

"[The rules] prohibits wrestlers from deliberately lacerating themselves or their opponents, or introducing human or animal blood into the match, none of which happened in that match," the commission wrote when a complaint was initially filed. AEW has 30 days to pay the fine.

AEW fined $10,000 by Maryland State Athletic Commission. Consent Order attached. pic.twitter.com/dsgGI6HuL6 — Justice (@ChrispyCruiser) May 6, 2020

While AEW has had its fair share of violent matches since then, none of them have reached the heights Full Gear did. For example, this week's AEW Dynamite featured a Street Fight between Kenny Omega & Matt Hardy against Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara, which eventually spilled out into the concourse between Daily's Place and TIAA Bank Field. The most memorable spot of the night came when Hardy and Omega drove around in a golf cart and chased down Guevara.

After defeating Omega, Moxley turned his attention to Chris Jericho and the AEW World Championship. He beat "Le Champion" for the title at AEW Revolution, then continued his feud with the rest of The Inner Circle by beating all of them in singles matches and retaining his title against Jake Hager.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, takes place on May 23. Here's the card for the show as of now:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match: TBD (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match)

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

